Photo Release

September 1, 2021 In compliance with Clean Water Act: Sen. Imee Marcos inquires on the status and steps taken by the Manila Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS), together with Maynilad Water Services, Inc. and the Manila Water Company, Inc., on the Supreme Court ruling slapping them with fines for not complying with the Philippine Clean Water Act. “Last August, 2019, Maynilad and Manila Water Company, together with MWSS, were all fined by the Supreme Court for not complying with the Philippine Clean Water Act. What's the status of the fine, and what are the steps being undertaken to finally comply with Section 8 of the Clean Water Act?” Marcos asked. The senator was told that the MWSS, together with the concessionaires, filed separate motions for reconsideration which remain pending before the Supreme Court. The committee was further informed that efforts are being exerted by the MWSS to comply with the Clean Water Act, such as construction and clean up of the sewerage system. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)