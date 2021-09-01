Photo Release

September 1, 2021 Secure FPIC from indigenous people: Sen. Risa Hontiveros asks officials of the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS) during the virtual hearing on the franchise applications of the Maynilad Water Services, Inc. and the Manila Water Company Wednesday, September 1, 2021, whether they had secured a free, prior and informed consent (FPIC) from the indigenous people in a water reservation they are planning to develop. “I hope with the help of the Department of Environment and other stakeholders, the MWSS will remain faithful to the process (of securing the FPIC) because that will be the proper requirement for them to push through,” Hontiveros said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)