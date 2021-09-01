Photo Release

September 1, 2021 Deployment of naval militia in WPS: Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa, during the hybrid meeting of the Committee on National Defense of the Commission on Appointments on the 39 nominations and one ad interim appointment of senior officers of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, asks Capt. Mac Raul Racacho if the deployment of a naval militia in the West Philippine Sea to confront the naval militia deployed by the Chinese military would help improve the situation in the area. Racacho, in his response, said such a move would need a higher level of recommendation because there are a number of things that should be considered with regard to national security. “I’m just asking you being an experienced naval officer because we know pretty well that the deployment of army militias, our Citizen Armed Force Geographical Units (Cafgus), are very useful in our fight against insurgency. So I’m just asking because I know for sure there will come a time the Department of National Defense will ask for the navy’s support for the creation or establishment of some sort of a naval militia,” Dela Rosa said Wednesday, September 1, 2021. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)