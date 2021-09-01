Photo Release

September 1, 2021 Thank you for your service: Sen. Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go expresses his full support for the confirmation of the nominations and ad interim appointment of 40 senior officers of the Armed Forces of the Philippines during the hybrid meeting of the Committee on National Defense of the Commission on Appointments Wednesday, September 1, 2021. Go also acknowledged the gallantry and valiant efforts of the officers in the service of the country. “Your remarkable sacrifices for our country only deserve the highest commendation and recognition. Thank you for your service to our country and to our people, especially during this time of the pandemic,” Go said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)