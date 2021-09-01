Photo Release

September 1, 2021 The pitfalls of privatization: Senate President Pro-Tempore Ralph Recto raises the problems of privatization during Wednesday’s virtual hearing of the Committee on Public Services, September 1, 2021, on House Bill Nos. 9422 and 9423 on the franchise applications of Maynilad Water Services, Inc. and the Manila Water Company, Inc. Recto said that in the case of privatizing water distribution, water concessionaires – Maynilad Water Services, Inc. and Manila Water Company – were given a premium to collect from the consumer higher rates based on the bidding price, including the loans from the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System. The senator said he will propose an amendment to the Build-Operate-Transfer law where the contract will be awarded to the company which could offer a lower price to the consumer during the bidding process instead of a premium to the government. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)