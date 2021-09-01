Photo Release

September 1, 2021 Senate adopts resolutions honoring Olympic medalists in boxing: The Senate on Wednesday, September 1, 2021 adopts Senate Resolution Nos. (SRN) 828, 833, and 813 to honor Eumir Marcial, Carlo Paalam and Nesthy Petecio respectively, for their successful bout in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Majority Leader Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri, principal sponsor of the measures, said he will deliver his sponsorship speech on Monday, September 6, when the boxers, together with Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz, are expected to visit the chamber to personally receive the Senate medal of excellence and printed copies of the resolutions. Also adopted was SRN 837, which commends the Philippine Sports Commission for leading the Philippine delegation to a historic haul of four medals in the games held in Tokyo, Japan from July 23 to August 8, 2021. (Alex Nueva España/ Senate PRIB)