Photo Release

September 1, 2021 Poe sponsors Philippine Veterans Bank Act: Sen. Grace Poe, chairperson of the Committee on Banks, Financial Institutions and Currencies, sponsors Senate Bill No. 2368 or the Philippine Veterans Bank Act Wednesday, September 1, 2021. According to Poe, the Philippine Veterans Bank was created in 1963 under Republic Act No. (RA) 3518 and was last rehabilitated in 1992 under RA 7169. She said it was high time the charter be revised to reflect the changes that happened during the half- century of its existence. “It is my pleasure to sponsor a measure that will pay tribute to our heroic veterans and advance the constitutional mandate of providing immediate and adequate care, benefits and other forms of assistance to our war veterans and their surviving spouses and orphans,” Poe said. (Screen shot/Senate PRIB)