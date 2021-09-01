Photo Release

September 1, 2021 A leader who inspired, empowered athletes: Sen. Panfilo Lacson, during Wednesday’s hybrid plenary session, September 1, 2021, credits Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) President Abraham "Bambol" Tolentino “whose actions inspired and empowered“ Filipino athletes to victory in the recently-concluded Tokyo Olympics 2020. Lacson said former Cavite Rep. Tolentino, as soon as he was elected POC president in 2019, “hit the ground running” to advance the welfare of the Philippine national team. Despite the challenges brought about by Covid-19, Lacson said Tolentino showed his resilience and leadership by pushing for the appropriation of funds in the 2021 national budget and in the Bayanihan to Recover as One to benefit the athletes and coaches belonging to the national team, which includes allowances and pandemic assistance. “Mr. President, history has been made as our athletes were able to bring home our first Olympic gold medal, together with two silver medals and one bronze medal, thus, becoming the most successful Philippine delegation in the Olympic Games. And in this regard we would like to express our deepest thanks to the man, whose guidance and leadership led to our country being the best-performing country in Southeast Asia in this year's Tokyo Olympics... For this, and many other unspoken reasons, Representative Bambol Tolentino deserves no less but our snappy salute,” Lacson said. The body adopted Senate Resolution No. (SRN) 836, filed by Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel "Migz" F. Zubiri, in consideration of SRN 850, filed by Lacson, and SRN. 870, filed by Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa.(Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB)