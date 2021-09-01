Photo Release

September 1, 2021 Seafarers need all the help they can get: Sen. Emmanuel “Manny” Pacquiao expresses his full support as co-author and co-sponsor of Senate Bill No. (SBN) 2369 which seeks to institutionalize the Magna Carta of Filipino Seafarers. Pacquiao said seafarers are among the modern-day heroes of the country and their dreams and aspirations remain steadfast amid extraordinary times. Seafarers, according to Pacquiao, are also tough and resilient people who are going through difficult times that test their character and competence. “They need all the help they can get from our government as they navigate through the challenging seas of seafaring. Mr. President, we are one in manifesting our commitment to upholding the rights of our seafarers,” Pacquiao said in his co-sponsorship speech during a hybrid plenary session Wednesday, September 1, 2021. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)