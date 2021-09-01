Photo Release

September 1, 2021 Passionate, persevering, determined, resilient: Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa, during Wednesday’s hybrid plenary session, September 1, 2021, delivers a sponsorship speech conferring Philippine Senate Medal of Excellence to 2020 Tokyo Olympics silver medalist Eumir Marcial. “It is with pride and honor to recognize Eumir Marcial as one of the exemplary athletes who faced the world and showed what the heart of a Filipino competitor is: passionate, persevering, always determined and resilient,” Dela Rosa said. The senator said Marcial has already won numerous boxing fights, but this recent bout in the Olympics so far is the highest among all his fights. “It was rewarding, not only for him, but most especially to our country. A single moment is all it takes to give us a convincing victory that will forever be written in history,” he added. The Senate adopted Senate Resolution No. 876, filed by Dela Rosa, conferring the Philippine Senate Medal of Excellence to Marcial.(Screen grab/Senate PRIB)