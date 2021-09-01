Photo Release

September 1, 2021 Villar supports Magna Carta for Seafarers Act: Sen. Cynthia Villar says she fully supports Senate Bill No. 2369 or the Magna Carta for Seafarers Act Wednesday, September 1, 2021. Villar said the proposed legislation enumerates, among others, the guaranteed rights of seafarers, a system providing the financial security of seafarers and a mechanism to protect seafarers’ health and welfare in case of a pandemic, among others. She said Filipinos are the preferred seafarers in the world because they are hard-working, dedicated to their work, flexible, cheerful, highly trainable, fluent in English and they have the innate ability to cope with marine life. “Seafarers have always been an advocacy of my family. We should give them all the protection they need through this measure,” Villar said in her co-sponsorship speech. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)