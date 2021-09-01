Photo Release

September 1, 2021 Pia rejoices Obiena’s win: Sen. Pia S. Cayetano cites the feat of EJ Obiena, a Filipino pole vaulter who won the silver medal in the Paris Diamond League held last August 28 in Paris, France. During a hybrid plenary session Wednesday, September 1, 2021, Cayetano said Obiena bested his performance in the just concluded 2020 Tokyo Olympics and set a new Philippine record in pole vault when he cleared 5.91 meters in the competition. “I just want to point out because the Majority Leader (Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri) was reliving our joy with the Senate President (Vicente C. Sotto III), when we were watching EJ Obiena in the Olympics. Let’s rejoice with him, he has won a silver medal… Let us continue to support him for his endeavors in the next Olympics,” Cayetano said. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)