Photo Release

September 1, 2021 Senate confers Medal of Excellence to Hidilyn Diaz: The Senate adopts on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, the resolution conferring the Philippine Senate Medal of Excellence to Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz. Senate Resolution No. 882, authored by Senate President Vicente C. Sotto III, honors Diaz for earning “her place in Philippine history by being the first Filipino to win an Olympic gold medal at the women's 55-kg. weightlifting category.” Diaz is expected to personally receive the medal on Monday, September 6, 2021 (Senate PRIB Photo)