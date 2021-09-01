Photo Release

September 1, 2021 Bill to penalize hoax ordering: Sen. Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III sponsors a measure Wednesday, September 1, 2021, seeking to provide protection for individuals engaged in food, grocery and pharmacy delivery services. Pimentel said Senate Bill No. 2302 seeks to prohibit any scheme where the delivery driver or rider is constrained to make monetary advances for the fulfillment of orders. “If this bill is passed into law, that arrangement of the driver or rider advancing the money in order to fulfill an online order shall no longer be allowed. It is the online delivery service application provider who is in business and the delivery driver or rider is just an agent. Hence, all losses of the business must be borne by the businessmen,” Pimentel stressed. He said the bill also seeks to make hoax ordering a criminal act with imprisonment as a penalty. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)