September 1, 2021 Survivorship benefits for prosecutors’ family: Sen. Richard Gordon urges the passage of Senate Bill No. 2373 or the act granting survivorship benefits to the surviving legitimate spouse and dependent children of a deceased retired member of the National Prosecution Service (NPS). The chairman of the Committee on Justice and Human Rights on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, said the granting of these benefits is “in recognition of the sacrifices the members of NPS have made, and continue to make, risking personal safety and that of their families.” Gordon said the current retirement benefits of the prosecutors are essentially similar to the retirement benefits of the judiciary, except for the survivorship benefits. “With the passage of the bill, Mr. President, the state will be able to take care of the dependents of the NPS prosecutors. This is really dependent oriented, and really balances off with the judiciary and the Ombudsman,” Gordon said. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)