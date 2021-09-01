Photo Release

September 1, 2021 Metropolitan Davao Development Authority Act sponsored: Sen. Francis “Tol” Tolentino, chairman of the Committee on Local Government, sponsors House Bill No. 8930 or the Metropolitan Davao Development Authority (MDDA) Act Wednesday, September 1, 2021. Tolentino assured his colleagues that the establishment of the MDDA would not diminish the functions of component local government units (LGUs) nor would it affect local autonomy. Once created, he said MDDA would ensure socio-economic growth and sustainable development of the LGUs within its jurisdiction. “The passage of this bill will ensure efficient delivery of services across the interdependent local government units and promote economic viability after this global pandemic. Moreover, the MDDA will be governed by the Metro Davao Development Council whose membership equally represents the component LGUs of six cities and eight municipalities,” Tolentino said. (Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB)