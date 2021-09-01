Photo Release

September 1, 2021 Expanding seafarers’ rights: Sen. Juan Edgardo “Sonny” Angara says the proposed Magna Carta for Seafarers expands the rights of sailors and strengthens their protections under the present laws. Some of the seafarers’ rights being pushed by the proposed measure are the right to just terms and conditions of work, the right to self organization and to engage in collective bargaining, participate in democratic exercise, the right to consultation, the right to education, advancement and training at reasonable costs, the right to information of a seafarers’ family or next of kin, the right to communication, the right to safe passage and safe travel, the right against discrimination, the right to be protected against any forms of harassment and bullying, the right to a record of employment or certificate of employment, the right to fair treatment in the event of a maritime accident, and the right to free legal representation, Angara said. “This piece of proposed legislation continues in that tradition to help our seafarers. And modesty aside, we were the principal sponsor of those measures... this bill has been pending, Mr. President, in the legislative mill for quite some time, over a decade if I'm not mistaken, because I remember filing the bill as a congressman,” Angara said during Wednesday’s hybrid plenary session, September 1, 2021. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)