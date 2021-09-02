Photo Release

September 2, 2021 Gordon leads hearing on RICH Bill: Sen. Richard Gordon, chairman of the Committee on Government Corporations and Public Enterprises, presides over a virtual hearing Thursday, September 2, 2021, on Senate Bill No. (SBN) 1549 which seeks to create a Regional Investment and Infrastructure Coordinating Hub of Central Luzon (RICH). The bill aims to optimize the use of available infrastructures, natural resources such as idle land, and human resources to encourage foreign and local investments outside the National Capital Region and also attract foreign direct investment into Central Luzon. “The future is now and all government needs to do is to create the atmosphere of equal opportunity. The atmosphere where people can go in and trade mind for mind, work for work, effort for effort and enjoy the blessings of their hard work and vision,” Gordon said. A similar bill was filed by Gordon during the 17th Congress and was passed by both houses of Congress, but President Rodrigo Duterte vetoed it. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)