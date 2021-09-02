Photo Release

September 2, 2021 On having own energy regulatory body in CL investment hub: Sen. Win Gatchalian expresses concern over the proposed investment hub in Central Luzon having its own regulatory body for the establishment, operation and maintenance of utilities such as electric power supply and other services. Gatchalian, during Thursday’s virtual hearing of the Committee on Government Corporations and Public Enterprises, September 2, 2021, on Senate Bill No.(SBN) 1549 or the proposed Regional Investment and Infrastructure Coordinating Hub of Central Luzon (RICH) pointed out the following: 1) the country is encouraging private entities to invest in electric power which will run counter to regulation as proposed under the RICH bill; 2) the power to operate and regulate itself will obliterate check and balance; 3) by allowing RICH to go into electric power industry, it will be competing with 22 utilities operating in Central Luzon which will go against the philosophy of competitive neutrality; and 4) RICH will be having its own regulatory authority when the country has a single Energy Regulatory Commission, which will lead to conflicts in terms of what regulatory regime the private sector must follow.(Screen grab/Senate PRIB)