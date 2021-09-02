Photo Release

September 2, 2021 Pia stresses need to source home-grown talents: Sen. Pia S. Cayetano, during the hearing of the Committee on Government Corporations and Public Enterprises on Senate Bill No. 1549, which seeks to create the Regional Investment and Infrastructure Coordinating Hub of Central Luzon (RICH), says the bill must ensure that there is preference for home-grown talents. The chairperson of the Committee on Ways and Means stated that there should be coordination with state colleges and universities for this purpose. “I am always championing them, our home-grown talents and they are all around the regions,” Cayetano said Thursday, September 2, 2021. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)