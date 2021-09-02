Photo Release

September 2, 2021 Foreign Affairs panel hearing: Sen. Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III, chairman of the Committee on Foreign Relations, presides over a virtual hearing Thursday, September 2, 2021 on Senate Resolution Nos. 786 or the Southeast Asia Collective Defense Treaty (Manila Pact) and 787 or the Defense Agreements with the United States of America. Pimentel said in his opening statement that some of the key questions the committee would discuss include whether the agreements the Philippines has entered into are effective and enough, especially those with the United States, like the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) that includes humanitarian assistance and disaster response; whether these provisions are being applied amidst the pandemic; or whether the Philippines needs more agreements and enhancements in addition to what it already has; the current status of the agreements the Philippine has entered into, especially the Southeast Asia Defense Treaty and whether there has been any activity that was pursued in any of its primary objectives. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)