Photo Release

September 2, 2021 Rationalizing international, domestic arms trade: Sen. Imee Marcos, during Thursday’s virtual hearing of the Committee on Foreign Relations September 2, 2021, expresses the apprehension of the local arms industry during the previous Congress that there will be an additional bureaucratic and documentary burden to be imposed by the Arms Trade Treaty (ATT) once it is ratified by Congress. ATT was adopted by the UN General Assembly to regulate international trade in conventional arms by establishing the highest international standards and to prevent and eradicate illicit trade and diversion of conventional arms. The Philippines signed the treaty in 2013 but has yet to be ratified by the Senate. “Is there a way that the DTI (Department of Trade and Industry) and the PNP (Philippine National Police) can rationalize the international as well as domestic standards, such that there isn't more paperwork?” Marcos asked. The senator also inquired about putting up a new office for the rationalization of arms trade in the country or whether the existing PNP Firearms and Explosive Office and the DTIs’ Strategic Trade Management Office are adequate. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)