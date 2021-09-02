Photo Release

September 2, 2021 Is it necessary to ratify the ATT? : Sen. Francis “Tol” Tolentino seeks clarification from the Department of Foreign Affairs and the Department of National Defense on the necessity of ratifying the Arms Trade Treaty (ATT) given the evolving situation in Afghanistan, including the full withdrawal of the United States from the country. According to Tolentino, the treaty was prepared when the US presence was still in that region, where signatories were not confronted with 599,690 loose firearms, 2,500 humvees and a number of M4 rifles, night vision goggles, aircraft and drones in the hands of the Taliban. “My question is how will we, by mere affixing our signature here, ratifying this, contribute to the prevention when even the Americans were not able to prevent the capture of firearms by the Taliban,” Tolentino asked during the virtual hearing of the Committee on Foreign Relations on Senate Resolution Nos. 786 or the Southeast Asia Collective Defense Treaty (Manila Pact) and 787 or the Defense Agreements with the United States of America Thursday, September 2, 2021. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)