Photo Release

September 5, 2021 Valenzuela City: Senate Committee on Basic Education, Arts and Culture chairman Senator Win Gatchalian at a COVID-19 vaccination center in this city, 14 Aug. 2021. Citing both the safety of the younger population and the long-term impact of school closures, Gatchalian has lobbied for the vaccination of minors aged 12-17 as one of the solutions to open schools safely. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN