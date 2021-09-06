Photo Release

September 6, 2021 Sotto commends Olympic winner Hidilyn Diaz: Senate President Sotto Vicente III commends weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz for winning the gold in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics during the awarding ceremonies of the Senate Medal of Excellence Monday, September 6, 2021. Sotto said Diaz lifted the pride and spirit of the country when she won the gold. He said Diaz worked hard, prayed hard and left the rest to God. “Hidilyn’s dedication, sacrifices and self-discipline to achieve her Olympic goal were beyond compare. Her journey was never easy, but she rose above it. Like most of the successful athletes, it was her will to prepare to win that truly helped in her formidable victory,” Sotto said. He lauded the other Olympians who were with Diaz as well as the officials of the Philippine Olympics Committee. Also awarded with the Senate Medal of Excellence were silver medalists boxers Nesthy Petecio and Carlo Paalam and bronze medalist boxer Eumir Marcial. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)