September 6, 2021 Supreme athletes: Sen. Risa Hontiveros congratulates the Olympic athletes during the awarding ceremonies of the Senate Medal of Excellence Monday, September 6, 2021. According to Hontiveros, the Olympians not only superbly represented the country in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics but they also gave their countrymen a collective feeling of euphoria and national pride every time they were seen on the winner’s podium. “Our athletes’ tenacity and fortitude in pursuing the greatest honor an athlete can give his or her country are unmatched. We are very fortunate to be represented by a new generation of athletes who are bold and fierce,” Hontiveros said. Awarded the Senate Medal of Excellence were Olympic gold medalist weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz, silver medalists boxers Nesthy Petecio and Carlo Paalam and bronze medalist boxer Eumir Marcial. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)