Photo Release

September 6, 2021 A historic day: Sen. Joel Villanueva, during the hybrid plenary session Monday, September 6, 2021, expresses his full support to the resolution awarding the first-ever Philippine Senate Medal of Excellence to Hidilyn Diaz for bringing home the first Olympic gold medal in the women’s weightlifting competition; Nesthy Petecio who won silver in the women’s featherweight division; Carlo Paalam, who bagged the silver medal in the men’s flyweight division; and Eumir Marcial for winning the bronze in the men’s middleweight division. Villanueva also acknowledged and commended Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino and the entire executive board of the POC for their efforts. “This is truly a historic day because the first-ever Filipinos who will be conferred the Philippine Senate Medal of Excellence are our young athletes who have displayed discipline, determination, diligence, fear of God and love of country. Mr. President, these athletes have the heart of a warrior--strong and unwavering; and within these hearts mark a vestige of love for our country, the people and God,” Villanueva said. (Voltaire Domingo/Senate PRIB)