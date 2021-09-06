Photo Release

September 6, 2021 Senate honors Marcial: Senators, led by Senate President Vicente Sotto III (4th from right) present 2020 Tokyo Olympic bronze-medalist Eumir Marcial (3rd from left) a commemorative certificate and award the Senate Medal of Excellence during the break of the hybrid plenary session Monday, September 6, 2021. Also in photo are (from right) Senators Francis “Tol” Tolentino, Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa, Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri, Senators Panfilo “Ping” Lacson and Joel Villanueva. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)