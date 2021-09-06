Photo Release

September 6, 2021 Honoring the blood, sweat and tears of Pinoy athletes: Sen. Ramon Bong Revilla Jr., during the awarding ceremonies and presentation of the Senate Medal of Honor Monday, September 6, 2021, says the 2020 Tokyo Olympics “is truly one for the books and a significant chapter in Philippine sports history” with the first Olympic gold medal won by weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz; two silver medals obtained by boxers Carlo Paalam and Nesthy Petecio; and a bronze medal by Eumir Marcial. Revilla also honored other Filipino athletes who participated in the Tokyo Olympics, along with trainers, coaches and the support teams “for turning our athletes into world-class champions.” He added: “The awards and accolades we are bestowing our Olympians today aim to honor the blood, sweat and tears of our Pinoy athletes, the long hours and endless days they committed into training and preparing for the biggest fight of their lives, and especially for lifting the spirit of the nation in this difficult time of the pandemic.”(OS Revilla/Senate PRIB)