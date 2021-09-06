Photo Release

September 6, 2021 Dela Rosa praises athletes, PSC, POC: Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa expresses gratitude to the Filipino athletes as well as the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), and Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) for their achievements during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. “It was our first time to win a gold medal in the Olympics. Our first time to win four medals in the Olympics. And with the help of people who have their hearts in the right place, it will certainly not be the last. Let me extend our heartfelt gratitude and congratulations to our Olympic medalists Hidilyn Diaz, Nesthy Petecio, Carlo Paalam, Eumir Marcial, the PSC and the POC,” Dela Rosa said, during a hybrid plenary session Monday, September 6, 2021. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)