Photo Release

September 7, 2021 Renaming Roosevelt Avenue: Sen. Emmanuel “Manny” Pacquiao, sponsor of House Bill No. 7499 seeking to rename Del Monte Avenue in Quezon City as Fernando Poe Jr. Avenue, accepts an amendment from Senate President Vicente Sotto III renaming the Roosevelt Avenue located in the Legislative District 1 of Quezon City to "Fernando Poe Jr. Avenue,” during plenary session Monday, September 6, 2021. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)