Photo Release

September 7, 2021 Overpriced face masks, face shields: Sen. Richard Gordon, chairman of the Blue Ribbon Committee, presides over the continuation of a virtual inquiry Tuesday, September 7, 2021, on the 2020 Commission on Audit (COA) report on the utilization of the Department of Health (DOH) budget, particularly on its expenditures for the Covid-19 program. Gordon said the answers given by the persons involved in the purchase of the overpriced medical paraphernalia such as masks, face shields and personal protective equipment (PPEs) seem to be evasive, making the committee doubt their veracity. “There seems to be a planned plunder of P42 billion. We have a situation where there is a purchase of face masks, face shields and PPEs that did not seem to follow the rules and proper protocols to safe guard the interest of the people and this country. So far that is what we are seeing. It could be wrong or it could be right. You cannot blame if the committee has doubts based on these circumstances,” Gordon said. He stressed there should be accountability and transparency on the part of Procurement Service-Department of Budget and Management. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)