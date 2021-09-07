Photo Release

September 7, 2021 Marcos wants documents of companies under investigation submitted: Sen. Imee Marcos reminded the Bureau of Customs (BOC) about her request for documents of the companies being investigated by the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee. Marcos, in a letter, asked the BOC to supply her office with the income tax returns for the past three years, proof of financial capacity, bank certificates, proof of lawful occupancy, and office addresses, including warehouses and other requisites for import permits of the companies. “We need those documents so that we can tie them immediately with the Bureau of Internal Revenue,” Marcos said during the virtual hearing of the Blue Ribbon Committee on the 2020 Commission on Audit (COA) report on the utilization of the Department of Health (DOH) budget, particularly on its expenditures for the Covid-19 program Tuesday, September 7, 2021. BOC Commissioner Rey Leonardo Guerrero informed Marcos that his office had already submitted its reply to the senator’s office. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)