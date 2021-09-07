Photo Release

September 7, 2021 On Filipino workforce: Sen. Joel Villanueva, during Tuesday’s virtual hearing of the Blue Ribbon Committee, September 7, 2021, on the 2020 Commission on Audit (COA) report on the utilization of the Department of Health (DOH) budget, particularly on its expenditures for the Covid-19 program, laments that Filipinos were denied employment at this time of the pandemic when it is much needed, because the Procurement Service of the Department of Budget and Management (PS-DBM) and the government preferred foreign firms over local entrepreneurs for the manufacture and supply of face masks, face shields and other personal protective equipment (PPEs). He said jobs could have been created if the PS-DBM and the government had a “heart” for local manufacturers. He said the Philippine Statistics Authority noted an increase in the total amount value for PPEs of $71.96 million as of June, 2021. “It is clear, regardless of the context, Mr. Chairman, whether at the onset of the pandemic or at present, that there is a bigger dependence, or, dare I say, preference for importers. Our local manufacturers are not getting any help from the PS-DBM,” Villanueva said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)