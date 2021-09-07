Photo Release

September 7, 2021 Public Service Act: Sen. Grace Poe, chairperson of the Committee on Public Services, starts to introduce the senators’ individual amendments to Senate Bill No. 2094, An Act Amending Commonwealth Act No. 146, otherwise known as the Public Service Act, Tuesday, September 7, 2021. However, upon Senate President Pro-Tempore Ralph Recto's interjection, Poe agreed to continue introducing the individual amendments on Monday, September 13, 2021. Recto said he has amendments to propose based on his interpellation. He assured Poe that he will submit his amendments within the week which could be incorporated in the amendments of other senators. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)