September 7, 2021 Gatchalian sponsors CCF Life Academy Foundation Inc. bill: Sen. Win Gatchalian, chairman of the Committee on Basic Education, Arts and Culture, sponsors Tuesday, September 7, 2021, Senate Bill No. 2364, which seeks to recognize CCF Life Academy Foundation Inc. as an educational institution of international character under Philippine law. According to Gatchalian, the legislation would allow the CCF Life Academy Foundation Inc. a high degree of academic freedom and autonomy as a non-conventional international school and provide greater flexibility to incorporate international concepts and programs into its curriculum. He added that the school would be able to offer an international baccalaureate (IB) degree to its graduates, which is the gold standard for pre-college international education. “In line with the foregoing, I join my fellow sponsors of the measure, Senate President Vicente C. Sotto III and Sen. Joel Villanueva, in advocating for the approval of this legislation,” Gatchalian said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)