Photo Release

September 7, 2021 Sotto signs 2021 CNA: Senate President Vicente C. Sotto III, taking a break from the Blue Ribbon Committee virtual hearing Tuesday, September 7, 2021, signs the Collective Negotiation Agreement (CNA) with the Sandigan ng mga Empleyadong Nagkakaisa sa Adhikain ng Demokratikong Organisasyon (S.E.N.A.D.O.) employees union. Sotto said the 4th CNA that he signed with the employees’ union will be a “milestone” in his career as a senator and a Senate President before leaving the Senate next year. “It gives me pride and pleasure to have signed the 2021 Collective Negotiation Agreement. I shall consider this as a milestone in my career as a senator and a Senate President. For after all, how many among us are given this opportunity to ink an agreement uplifting the lives of the employees in the Senate,” Sotto said. Also present during the signing were Senate Secretary Myra Marie Villarica, Deputy Secretary for Administration and Finance Services Arnel Bañas and S.E.N.A.D.O. President Rosella Eugenio. “This also demonstrates our strong commitment to promote and protect the economic welfare of our employees,” the Senate chief said. (Bonifacio Calvelo/Senate PRIB)