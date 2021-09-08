Photo Release

September 8, 2021 CA confirms 39 senior officers of the AFP: Senate President and Commission on Appointments (CA) chairman Vicente C. Sotto III bangs the gavel as he presides over the hybrid plenary session of the Commission on Appointments Wednesday, September 8, 2021. The CA approved the nominations and ad interim appointments of 39 of the 40 senior officers of the Armed Forces of the Philippines. The CA’s Committee on National Defense moved to defer the deliberation on the nomination of Southern Luzon Command (Solcom) chief Maj. Gen. Bartolome Bacarro to September 15. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)