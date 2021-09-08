Photo Release

September 8, 2021 Investing in agriculture sector: Sen. Francis Pangilinan, during Wednesday’s Committee on Finance briefing of the Development Budget Coordinating Committee (DBCC) on the proposed 2022 National Expenditure Program (NEP), stresses the need to increase the agriculture budget, noting that the Department of Agriculture requested a P250 billion budget for the year but was allocated only P75 billion under the 2022 NEP. Pangilinan further noted that half of the unemployment rate came from the agriculture sector as pointed out by the National Economic Development Authority as he appealed for additional budget to support them. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)