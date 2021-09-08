Photo Release

September 8, 2021 Increase in GOCC collection: Sen. Ronald Dela Rosa asks Finance Sec. Carlos Dominguez to explain during the briefing of the Development Budget Coordinating Committee (DBCC) on the proposed P5.024-trillion national budget for 2022 Wednesday, September 8, 2021 why the collection from the Government-Owned and Controlled Corporations (GOCCs) nearly doubled within four years of the Duterte administration as compared to the six years of the Aquino administration from P164 billion to P317 billion. Dominguez said it was a matter of able management and less leakage from the GOCC. “We had a very good corporate group and they were very efficient in monitoring the performance of the GOCCs, helping them improve it and being very diligent in collecting the 50 percent due to the treasury as provided by law,” Dominguez explained. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)