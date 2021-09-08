Photo Release

September 8, 2021 No need to prioritize the Virology Center: Sen. Pia Cayetano, during the virtual briefing of the Development Budget Coordinating Committee (DBCC) on the proposed 2022 National Expenditure Program, Wednesday, September 8, 2021, insists that there is no need to prioritize the establishment of a virology center in the country because of the existence of the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM) which has not received the funding it needs. Cayetano said the proponents of the virology center were saying the center would be able to test and create anti-viral medicine, which RITM could also do. “It (virology center) will require a very big chunk of our budget that could be spread out in other health care needs. We don’t have to keep forcing this virology center when there is another agency that is very capable of doing the job,” Cayetano said. (Screen Grab/Senate PRIB)