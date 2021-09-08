Photo Release

September 8, 2021 On slow disbursement rate: Sen. Nancy Binay says the supposed recovery being touted by the government is not happening on the ground because of the low disbursement rate of the national budget. During Wednesday’s Committee on Finance virtual briefing of the Development Budget Coordinating Committee (DBCC) on the proposed 2022 National Expenditure Program (NEP) September 8, 2021, Binay said the roads, bridges, farm-to-market roads and other infrastructure projects that should have been completed by this year could not be used because the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) has not released the budget for such projects. Binay made the observation after DBM Usec. Tina Rose Marie Canda admitted to Senate President Pro-Tempore Ralph Recto and Minority Leader Franklin Drilon that the DBM has obligated 75 percent of this year’s national budget and that only 30 percent of the obligated allocations is disbursed. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)