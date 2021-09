Photo Release

September 8, 2021 Pasay City: Senator Win Gatchalian at the Senate during the session, 15 Feb. 2021. Gatchalian urged the Department of Health (DOH) and the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) to put in place mechanisms that will oversee compliance of testing laboratories on the reduced price cap for real-time reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) or swab tests. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN