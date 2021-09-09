Photo Release

September 9, 2021 Living with the virus: Sen. Cynthia Villar, during the continuation of the Development Budget Coordinating Committee (DBCC) briefing on the proposed 2022 National Expenditure Program (NEP) Thursday, September 9, 2021, suggests the partial opening of the economy. Villar said Filipino workers who received the anti-Covid 19 shots should be “given privileges” and be allowed to work. She said other countries like the United States are allowing their citizens to go out as long as they are vaccinated. “If we open the economy to the vaccinated then they can go back to work. It’s just that we have to partially open our economy. We cannot go on living on lockdown. We just get vaccinated and then we live with the virus because if we are going to wait, this will not end. We have to live with it,” Villar said. (File photo/Senate PRIB)