Photo Release

September 9, 2021 Overhaul 2022 proposed national budget: Sen. Francis Pangilinan suggests that the country’s economic managers overhaul the proposed P5.024-trillion national budget for next year to address the COVID-19 Delta variant. Pangilinan, at the continuation of the Development Budget Coordinating Committee (DBCC) briefing Thursday, September 9, 2021, noted the admission made by the Department of Budget and Management and other government officials that the budget was prepared prior to the mutation of the virus to Delta variant. “Everyone, since yesterday, has been saying that there was no Delta variant when this budget was prepared. And therefore, we should be willing and ready to overhaul this budget proposal to address the Delta variant and other challenges that were not factored in when the first budget was put together,” Pangilinan said. Minority Leader Franklin Drilon and Committee on Finance chairman Sen. Juan Edgardo “Sonny” Angara agreed to Pangilinan’s proposal. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)