September 9, 2021 On vaccination program: Sen. Nancy Binay asks the country's economic managers during the continuation of the Development Budget Coordinating Committee (DBCC) briefing on the proposed 2022 National Expenditure Program (NEP) Thursday, September 9, 2021 if next year’s budget for the vaccination program would cover children from 12 years old to 17 years old? She also asked when the country could achieve herd immunity in order to open up its economy. Finance Sec. Carlos Dominguez said the country has ordered 195.67 million doses of vaccines which would be administered to 100 million Filipinos, including children aged 12 to 17. He explained that the proposed budget for vaccines next year would be for booster shots since the Covid-19 virus would be around for a longer period of time than first predicted. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)