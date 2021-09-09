Photo Release

September 9, 2021 Lacson questions P45.37 billion budget for booster shots: Sen. Panfilo Lacson, during the continuation of the Development Budget Coordinating Committee (DBCC) briefing Thursday, September 9, 2021, questions the P45.37 billion allocation in the proposed P5.024 trillion national budget for next year. From the data provided by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases, Lacson noted that a total of 36.2 million doses have been administered as of September 7, 2021 consisting of 20.9 million for the first dose and 15.3 million for the second dose or complete dose. He said the figure is a far cry from the target of inoculating 60 million adult Filipinos. “So, how can we fully vaccinate adult Filipinos by end of October?," Lacson said, questioning the need for the P45.37 billion budget for booster shots as the government had not yet achieved the targetted vaccination of all adult Filipinos. “I'm just being practical, I'm just being realistic. Maybe we can just allocate the P45.37 billion for next year’s budget for other purposes... we are lagging behind,” Lacson said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)