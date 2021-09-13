Photo Release

September 13, 2021 On vaccination passports: Sen. Pia Cayetano, chairperson of the Subcommittee of the Committee on Finance, presides over the virtual hearing on Senate Bill No. (SBN) 2381 or the Vaccination Passport Program Monday, September 13, 2021. Cayetano said there is a need to discuss the proposal for the creation of vaccination passport program which was discussed during the previous hearing pertaining to the government response to COVID-19. The senator noted that as of August 31, 2021, a total of 33,099,392 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered to Filipinos, 19,314,711 of whom have received their first dose while 13,784,681 have received their second dose. She said that several countries have implemented their vaccine passport/card/certificate programs to facilitate safer transborder travels given that international and, in some instances, local travel remain highly restrictive. “Vaccine passports are being used as a way to open up (the economy). So our intention really here is to not have to choose between health and the economy. We want to be able to make use of technology, we want to be able to make use of our resources to open up the economy in the safest possible way. And, again, both Sen. Grace (Poe) and I agree that this would be one of the ways to do so,” Cayetano said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)