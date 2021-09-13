Photo Release

September 13, 2021 Hontiveros grills PS-DBM inspector: Sen. Risa Hontiveros asks Inspector Mervin Ian Tanquintic of the Procurement Service-Department of Budget and Management (PS-DBM) whether he was asked to sign inspection and acceptance reports for supplies that have yet to be delivered during the continuation of the virtual hearing on the 2020 Commission on Audit (COA) report on the utilization of the Department of Health (DOH) budget, particularly on its expenditures for the Covid-19 program, Monday, September 13, 2021. Tanquintic said there were two instances when he was asked to sign the inspection and acceptance reports for supplies from Chinese suppliers. He told Hontiveros that they inspected and accounted the supplies once they were delivered, together with the health department. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)