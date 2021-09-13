Photo Release

September 13, 2021 ‘Hang perpetrators of ghost deliveries’: Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa advises Linconn Ong, director of Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corp., to reply to the question of Sen. Richard Gordon inquiring how much was paid by Ong to Tiger Phil Marketing, the supplier of surgical masks. During the continuation of the Blue Ribbon Committee investigation on the 2020 Commission on Audit report and other issues involving the Department of Health budget utilization, especially the expenditures related to the fight against COVID-19 Monday, September 13, 2021, Ong refused to answer Gordon, saying product costing is a trade secret. Dela Rosa told Ong he should not be afraid to tell the truth because, unless these are ghost deliveries, as a businessman it is not illegal for him to make a profit. “If this is a ghost delivery, Mr. Chairman, I am one with you that perpetrators who deceived the government should be hanged,” Dela Rosa said. Ong later told the committee that he paid Tiger Phil Marketing P23 per piece of surgical mask. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)